Sushma Swaraj calls on Japanese PM

Tokyo, March 30 (IANS) Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe here on Friday, the third and concluding day of her visit to the country.

According to External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, Sushma Swaraj conveyed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings to Abe.

“PM Abe said that India-Japan traditional friendship is characterised by heart-to-heart bonds and blessed with a huge potential for growth,” Kumar tweeted.

On Thursday, Sushma Swaraj and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono co-chaired the Ninth India-Japan Strategic Dialogue after which the two sides called for a peaceful, stable, free and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Addressing the media, the Indian minister said that the Strategic Dialogue has laid a sound foundation for the annual bilateral summit between Modi and Abe to be held later this year.

Following her meeting with Abe on Friday, Sushma Swaraj departed for India. This was her first visit to Japan as External Affairs Minister.

–IANS

ab/vm