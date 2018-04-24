Sushma Swaraj calls on Mongolian PM, other leaders

Ulaanbaatar, April 25 (IANS) Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday called on Mongolian Prime Minister U. Khurelsukh here and discussed issues of bilateral cooperation.

According to a tweet by Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, both leaders “discussed cooperation in developmental cooperation, mining, capacity building, IT, films and other areas of bilateral cooperation”.

After calling on the Prime Minister Sushma Swaraj held a meeting with the Mongolian Minister and Chief of Cabinet Secretariat Gombojav Zandanshatar and “had a good exchange of views on expanding cooperation across several sectors”, according to Kumar.

She also called on M.Enkhbold, Speaker of the Mongolian Parliament, the State Great Khural.

“Among other issues, discussed cooperation between our Parliaments, which is an important pillar of our bilateral relationship,” the Indian spokesperson said in a separate tweet.

Earlier in the day, Sushma Swaraj and her Mongolian counterpart Damdin Tsogtbaatar co-chaired the sixth round of the India-Mongolia Joint Consultative Committee (IMJCC), focusing on a range of issues including economic, energy, political, strategic, educational and cultural ties.

Addressing the media following the meeting, Sushma Swaraj said that both sides agreed to jointly combat terror and boost bilateral trade.

Sushma Swaraj arrived here from China on Tuesday in what is the first visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister to this landlocked Asian country in 42 years.

