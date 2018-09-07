Sushma Swaraj condoles demise of Sharif’s wife

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday condoled the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of now-jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“I am sorry to know about the sad demise of Kulsoom Nawaz. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May her soul rest in peace,” Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

Sushma Swaraj is known to have been personally close to the Sharif family. In the Heart of Asia Summit in 2015 in Pakistan, she met the four generations of the Sharif family.

Kulsoom Nawaz passed away in a hospital in London on Tuesday after battling with cancer for months, the family said.

She is survived by her husband and four grown-up children — Hassan, Hussain, Maryam and Asma.

Nawaz Shairf and Maryam are currently serving a jail sentence at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for corruption.

–IANS

ab/tsb