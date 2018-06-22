Sushma Swaraj trolled by Modi’s followers: Congress

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) The Congress on Monday said that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was trolled by none other than the followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he encourages.

“We have seen that the trolls are being followed by Modiji. And the trolls are encouraged by Prime Minister. And now through trolls, a lady minister and one of the most senior BJP leader is being harassed,” Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said here.

He said that upset with the trolls, Sushma Swaraj “shared her pain with the country on Twitter only”, in response to a question over the minister being trolled on the social media over a controversy involving the issuance of passport to an inter-faith couple.

Sushma Swaraj, who was on a visit to Italy, France, Luxembourg, Belgium and the European Union, expressed her views on Twitter while “liking” some tweets abusing her.

“I am back in Delhi after my visit to Italy, France, Luxembourg, Belgium and European Union.”

“I was out of India from 17th to 23rd June 2018. I do not know what happened in my absence. However, I am honoured with some tweets. I am sharing them with you. So I have liked them,” she said in a series of tweets on Sunday.

The trolling came after Vikas Mishra, an officer in the regional passport office in Lucknow, was transferred after he allegedly humiliated an inter-faith couple, asking the woman to change her last name and the man to convert to Hinduism.

Later, passports were issued to the couple, who had complained to Sushma Swaraj, and they thanked her and her Ministry.

On Sunday, the Congress took on a section of social media, who attacked Sushma Swaraj and the ministry.

“No matter the situation or reason, nothing calls for threats of violence, disrespect and abuse. Sushma Swarajji, we applaud your decision to call out the heinous trolls of your own party,” the Congress said in tweet.

–IANS

