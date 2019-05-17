Sushma to visit Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday for meet

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will visit Kyrghyztan on Tuesday where she will represent India at the two-day meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)here.

In a statement released here on Monday, the External Affairs Ministry said this will be the second CFM meeting that India will be attending as a full member of the SCO.

Sushma Swaraj had attended the last CFM meeting in Beijing in April 2018.

“India actively took part in various SCO dialogue mechanisms under the Chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic over the past year. The next SCO Summit will be held in Bishkek in June,” the statement said.

Sushma Swaraj will also issue a joint call of SCO Foreign Ministers on Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

The CFM meeting iwill review the preparations for the forthcoming SCO Summit in Bishkek on June 13-14 and also exchange views on topical issues of international and regional importance.

–IANS

nks/ksk