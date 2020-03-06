Suspect in sweetshop worker’s death sent to judicial custody

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) A Delhi court on Wednesday sent a man to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly killing a sweetshop employee during the recent communal violence in northeast Delhi.

Mohammad Shahnawaz was produced before Karkardooma court’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat at the end of his two-days police remand.

The Crime Branch had arrested Shahnawaz for allegedly killing a sweetshop worker Dilbar Singh Negi on March 7.

The police had found Negi’s charred and decapitated body from a shop at Chaman Park on February 26. He had come to the national capital six months ago from Uttarakhand.

The 27-year-old Shahnawaz also allegedly burnt many shops and threw stones in Shiv Vihar area during the violence.

“He was also instigating the crowd to throw stones and indulge in arson. He himself set afire many shops in the area. On February 24, he led a violent mob,” a member of SIT told IANS.

Several people lost their lives after violence erupted in the northeast area of the national capital last month.

