Suspected cow vigilantes beat man to death in Rajasthan

Alwar, July 21 (IANS) A 28-year-old man has been beaten to death by suspected cow vigilantes in Rajasthans Alwar district, police said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje condemned the Friday night incident in which some villagers caught and beat up Akbar Khan, suspecting him to be a cow smuggler.

“The incident of alleged lynching of a person transporting bovines in Alwar district is condemnable. Strictest possible action shall be taken against the perpetrators,” Raje tweeted.

Khan, a resident of Kolgaon in Haryana, was taking cows to his village along with another man when they were stopped by a group of villagers near Lalawandi village in Alwar, a police officer said.

The villagers severely thrashed Khan and his accomplice, the police officer said, adding Khan’s body has been sent for autopsy.

Alwar has earlier also witnessed attacks in the name of cow protection. The latest killing comes more than a year after Pehlu Khan was murdered allegedly by some cow vigilantes last year in April.

The central and state governments came under a sharp criticism from the Supreme Court earlier this week over frequent lynching incidents.

The Supreme Court also asked Parliament to come up with a law to tackle cow vigilantism and lynch, calling such incidents “horrendous acts of mobocracy” that should be nipped in the bud.

