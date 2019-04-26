Suspected electronic device found on bird’s body

Hajipur, May 3 (IANS) The Bihar police have recovered an electronic device from the body of a dead bird that usually could not be spotted in the local area.

“Local birds had killed a bird on Thursday that is of different species and could not be seen in local region. The villagers spotted the bird and found a chip in his body and a brass tag was also tied on its feet,” said Uday Shankar, SHO, Mahnar police station in Vaishali district.

“The police have handed over the body of the bird to the forest department and is probing the matter,” he said on Friday.

He said that some times scientists place electronic devices on birds and animals to collect more authentic information about them.

The device is being checked, he said.

–IANS

