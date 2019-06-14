Suspected explosive device found in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) A suspected explosive device was found near a school in Kalamboli suburb in Navi Mumbai on Monday evening, police said.

Following an alert from a security guard of New Sudhagad High School, a police team and the Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad reached the spot to investigate.

There, they found, placed on a handcart, the device packed in a thermocol box reinforced with an iron box and cement, some wires attached to a battery and a can of petrol placed beside.

The device was examined and work on dismantling it was carried out nearby, a police official added.

A further probe is underway into its antecedents and the reason why it was placed there while the police have appealed to people not to believe in rumours or panic.

–IANS

