Suspected explosive device leads to evacuation in NZ

Christchurch, April 30 (IANS) Police in New Zealand on Tuesday evacuated houses on several streets after finding a suspected explosive device and ammunition at an abandoned house in Christchurch, the same city where 50 people were killed in two mosques last month.

During the operation, the police arrested a 33-year-old man, who was taken for interrogation in connection to the suspected device found in the Phillipstown neighbourhood, reports Efe news.

The police cordoned off the zone and evacuated nearby houses as a precautionary measure, while also imposing a no-fly zone over the area, according to a statement by New Zealand police.

The police said that the suspicious items had been rendered safe, according to Radio New Zealand.

Christchurch is still recovering from the attacks allegedly perpetrated by Brenton Tarrant, who stands accused of 50 counts of murder and 39 counts of attempted murder after the mass shooting of Muslims who were offering their Friday prayers on March 15 at the two mosques.

–IANS

ksk