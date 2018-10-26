Suspended DSP Devender Kumar moves bail

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Suspended Central Bureau Investigation’s (CBI) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Devender Kumar, arrested in a corruption case allegedly involving Special Director Rakesh Asthana, on Monday moved his bail plea in a Delhi court.

CBI Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann said she will hear the plea on Tuesday.

The CBI will present him before the court on October 30 on expiry of his CBI custody.

Kumar was arrested last week on charge of falsification of records while probing allegations against meat exporter Moin Qureshi and was remanded to CBI custody till October 30.

Kumar was an Investigating Officer in a case against Qureshi, who is facing multiple cases of money laundering and corruption.

The CBI alleged that bribes were taken at least five times between December 2017 and October this year.

Asthana, a 1984 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, is accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 2 crore from a Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana who was under probe in the Qureshi case to “wreck” the investigation.

The case was being examined by a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Asthana.

–IANS

akk/mr