Suspension of five AIIMS doctors revoked

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday revoked the suspension of five resident doctors over the death of a pregnant staff nurse during treatment at the institution.

The decision by the AIIMS administration comes after the inquiry committee set up to look into the issue found that there is no substansial evidence of any intentional gross medical negligence by the treating team of doctors.

“There is no substansial evidence of any intentional gross medical negligence by the treating team of doctors. Accordingly the suspension order of the senior and junior residents is immediately revoked,” said a statement issued by the hospital administration.

The five resident doctors include Senior Residents Darshana and Anusha and Junior Residents Amli, all with Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Senior Resident N. Nisha and Junior Resident Manish De, both with Anesthesia.

Rajbir Kaur, a nurse with AIIMS, died on Feb 4, 2017 during delivery through caesarean section.

Kaur suffered a cardiac arrest during the surgery, leading to death.

