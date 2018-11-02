Suspicious package causes closure of New York streets

New York, Nov 4 (IANS) Police in New York closed several streets due to a suspicious package in the commercial area of Herald Square in Manhattan, which turned out to be abandoned luggage.

The police on Saturday had cordoned off 34th and 35th streets, between Fifth and Seventh Avenues, one of the busiest business areas of the city, to investigate the suspicious package, reports Efe news reported.

“All clear,” the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said later on its Twitter account.

“Our officers were investigating an item which has been determined to be an abandoned piece of luggage,” the NYPD added.

New York was tense in October when several leading Democrats received bomb packages.

Devices were also sent to addresses in Florida, California, Washington D.C. and other locations.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were among those targeted.

César Altieri Sayoc was arrested in Florida and accused of being behind the campaign. He will be tried in New York.

–IANS

ksk