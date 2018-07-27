Suspicious packages found in New York’s Trump Tower

New York, July 28 (IANS) Several suspicious packages have been found at the Trump Tower in Manhattan that were being probed, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said.

The investigation is on-going and so far nothing dangerous have been found since their discovery on Friday, NYPD public information officer Sergeant Vincent Marchese told Xinhua news agency.

An all-clear was issued at the US President Donald Trump’s namesake skyscraper about 7 p.m., not long after a custodian first told officers about two unattended devices in the lobby.

Two additional devices were found during a broader search, and an NYPD bomb squad was called to investigate the scene, NBC reported.

Earlier reports said at least three suspicious packages were found at three different locations outside the Trump Tower as well.

It was not clear exactly what the items were or where they came from.

The 58-storey building is owned by Trump and the Trump Organization.

–IANS

