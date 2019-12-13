‘Suspicious red-shirted person a Delhi Police constable’

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) With social media abuzz that a person in a red shirt seen wielding a baton on protesters against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jamia Millia Islamia is an RSS worker, top sources in Delhi Police have clarified that he is a police constable.

“The constable’s name is Arvind and he is in the anti auto theft squad of the Delhi Police who are basically in civil dress,” said a source. However, police was not able to explain why the constable was not in uniform at the protest spot.

Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday saw a massive protests, which later turned violent and led to five buses getting torched and many student and police personnel left injured.

Later, police allegedly entered the campus and beat up students. The university authorities have hit out at the police for entering the varsity premises without any permission.

–IANS

miz/vd