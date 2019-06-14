Sussanne Khan comes out in Hrithik’s defence
Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actor Hrithik Roshans former wife Sussanne Khan has come to his defence amid ongoing family tensions regarding his sister Sunaina Roshan, who she has called a loving and a warm person.
Sussanne wrote a note on Instagram and shared on Wednesday that said: “As a part of my experience with all concerned and in my life span of being a part of this close knit family, I know Sunaina, to be an extremely loving, warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation.
“Sunaina’s father is undergoing a major health crisis. her mother is herself vulnerable to say the least. Please respect the families tough period, each family goes through such times. I needed to say this as someone who has been a part of this family for long.”
Sunaina has said that she was “living in a hell”.
Sunaina on Tuesday had tweeted: “And living in hell continues… Gosh I’m tired. I support Kangana all through.”
On Wednesday, actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister alleged on Twitter that the Roshans have been “physically assaulting” Sunaina because she is in “love with a Muslim man from Delhi”.
Kangana and Hrithik have had an infamous spat. The actors were involved in a row which began after Kangana hinted at Hrithik being her “ex-boyfriend”. This was followed by an exchange of legal complaints and mud-slinging.
–IANS
