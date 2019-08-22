Sustainability is the key (Round up)

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) The Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive Day 3 on Thursday saw several designers showcase their collection that were created keeping in mind the sustainability factor and 16 of the fashion industry’s stakeholder pledging for contribute to a safe environment.

Bollywood actors Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Sethi and Sumeet Vyas turned showstopper while Sikander Kher, Genelia D’Souza and husband Riteish Deshmukh were spotted on the first row.

Sixteen retail fashion brands signed the Su.Re (sustainability resolution) project launched by the Textile Ministry, IMG Reliance and Clothing Manufacturers Association Of India (CMAI). Textile Minister Smriti Irani launched the project at the LFW.

Retail brands like Spykar, Westside, Trends, Shoppers Stop, fbb, House of Anita Dogre and Lifestyle and Max joined the movement that aims to develop sustainable sourcing policy for consistent prioritizing and utilizing certified raw materials that have a positive impact on the environment.

The first show of the day called Cotton Champions: Farmers by C&A Foundation with 11.11/eleven eleven; a Pret label by designers Shani Himanshu and Mia Morikawa, saw garments in straight, geometrical silhouettes rendered in hand-woven and hand spun organic cotton and kala cotton, dyed using pomegranate shells, ferrous, tamarind seeds, charcoal to give earthy colours like indigo, yellow, smoke and light blue to their outfits.

Designers namely Anuj Bhutani, Pallavi Dhyani and Gaurav Khanijo collaborated with Khadi and Village Industries Commission to create sustainable fashion wears which were showcased on the ramp.

Contemporary silhouettes in earthy colours comprised the collections that are high on utility and can be considered everyday essential list.

Designer Alka Sharma presented her first luxury collection called “Miniature Moon” as he launched her regal range ‘Aavaran Luxury’. The designer had used dabu mud resist, hand dyed and block printing techniques rendered on eco-friendly fabrics like mushru, mulberry silk and chanderi.

The label Antar-Agni by designer Ujjawal Dubey presented a contemporary collection in clean, geometrical and easy-breezy silhouettes. The collection comprised multi-layered kurtas, trousers jackets with one hand bell sleeves for men and women.

Ace designers Abraham and Thakore concluded the day as they showcased their collection titled “Kurta 2.0”. In a palette of black, ivory, olive and khaki, the designers presented the collection that drew its inspiration from ‘kurtas’ — an iconic Indian garment. The designers have used traditional hand block printing technique in viscose fabric.

