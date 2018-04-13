Suu Kyi leaves for Vietnam

Yangon, April 19 (IANS) Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi left Nay Pyi Taw on Thursday on a two-day official visit to Vietnam, media reports said.

Suu Kyi was invited by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Xinhua news agency reported.

During her visit, Suu Kyi was expected to hold talks with Xuan Phuc, focusing on bilateral relations and cooperation.

It is her second visit to the country in five months. Myanmar established diplomatic relations with Vietnam in 1975.

