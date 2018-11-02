Suu Kyi to visit Singapore, attend Asean summit

Yangon, Nov 9 (IANS) Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi will pay a visit to Singapore soon and attend the 33rd Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and its related summits, an official said on Friday.

At the invitation of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Suu Kyi will make the trip three months after she paid a working visit to the Southeast Asian member nation in August., Xinhua news agency reported.

Singapore stood as Myanmar’s second largest investor after China with $19.644 billion in 287 projects as of August 2018 since late 1988, accounting for 25.42 per cent of the total foreign investment in the country.

A total of over 200 Singaporean firms have been permitted to operate in Myanmar, according to the Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC).

Trade between Myanmar and Singapore reached $3.8 billion in the fiscal year 2017-18 which ended in March, up $833 million or 28 per cent from $2.967 billion in 2016-17, according to statistics of the Commerce Ministry.

–IANS

pgh/