Suzanna Mukherjee, Abhishek Rawat to appear on ‘Married Woman Diaries’

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Popular television actors Suzanna Mukherjee and Abhishek Rawat will be lead actors on a new web series titled “Married Woman Diaries”.

The ten episode web series that started on Monday on SonyLIV is a humourous take on marriage life where the story revolves around Shweta, a stand-up comedian and her husband Rishi, a senior marketing manager in an ad agency, who have now been married for two years. Though they are still in love, Shweta deals with the changes in her husband post marriage leading to hilarious situations.

Suzana and Abhishek, who play Shweta and Rishi, earned fame from Bollywood film “Raaz Reboot” and “Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo” respectively.

About the show Uday Sodhi, EVP and Head, Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd said: “With their entertainment sensibilities having evolved beyond the run-of- the-mill, the Indian web viewer is on the lookout for new and relevant content that breaks free from the stale formulaic formats.

“Given the novelty of the concept and the relatability of the situation, we are confident that the forthcoming original, web-series, ‘Married Woman Diaries’, will be a massive hit with our millennials, underlining our new brand proposition of We LIV to Entertain.”

