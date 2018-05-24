Svitolina beats Tomljanovic in French Open round 1

Paris, May 27 (IANS) Fourth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine defeated Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-3 on Sunday in the first round of the French Open.

The two-time French Open quarterfinalist needed one hour and 29 minutes to eliminate her unseeded Australian opponent, World No. 68, reports Efe.

The 23-year-old winner, World No. 4, pulled off a comeback after finding herself down 5-1 in the first set.

Svitolina, champion in Brisbane, Dubai and Rome, is set to play in the second round against the winner of the match between 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone of Italy and Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia.

–IANS

gau/bg