Swami Vivekananda’s life depicted through puppet show

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Inspired from the life and teachings of Swami Vivekananda, the Ramakrishna Mission here in collaboration with the Bhartiya Lok Kala Mandal, Udaipur organised a puppet show on the monk at the Parliament Library Building on Wednesday.

The puppet show was attended many dignitaries including Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, MPs, and others.

The puppet show depicted various incidents and stories from the life of Swami Vivekananda who was born Narendra Nath Datta during his pre-monastic life. This unique show was conceptualised with high-class background music, colourful performances and special effects.

Some of the incidents depicted during the puppet show included Vivekananda’s mother pouring water on the child to cool his irrepressible energy; him managing a situation with the help of policeman when a friend falls ill during a boat ride and many other interesting incidents.

The puppet show was specially commissioned to commemorate the 150th Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda in the year 2013. Since then, the show has been staged in different parts of India and world including at New York, New Jersey, Toronto and other foreign locations.

