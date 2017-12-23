Swamy rues absence of NDA leaders at Malaviya’s birth anniversary event

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday rued the absence of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, including central Ministers, at an event held here to commemorate Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya’s 156th birth anniversary.

“Today (Monday), in Parliament’s Central Hall, Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya’s birthday was celebrated. (But) No NDA Minister attended the function,” Swamy tweeted.

Malaviya, an educationist and politician and a well known freedom fighter, was the founder of Benaras Hindu University.

In December 2014, then President Pranab Mukhrjee awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour — the Bharat Ratna — to Malaviya (posthumously) and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Incidentally, both were born on December 25.

Malaviya was born on December 25, 1861, in Allahabad, and twice elected President of the Indian National Congress. He died on November 12, 1946, in Varanasi.

Earlier, Modi had tweeted his tribute to Malaviya: “Remembering Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya on his Jayanti. His impact on India’s history is strong and unforgettable. His efforts to further education and a spirit of patriotism will always be remembered.”

–IANS

