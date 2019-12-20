Swapan Dasgupta, Visva Bharati VC confined by SFI activists

Kolkata, Jan 8 (IANS) BJP Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta and Visva Bharati Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, who were scheduled to attend a lecture series on the new citizenship law, were confined by SFI activists near the main campus on Wednesday.

Dasgupta described the chain of events as “Left fascism”.

A section of the students raised slogans against Dasgupta and shouted ‘go back’ slogans to stall the programme at the Lipika Auditorium on the campus.

The authorities then moved the programme to the Social Work Department at Sreeniketan, some distance away from the main campus. But the SFI activists reached there and locked the gate of the department, confining Dasgupta, Chakraborty and a few other officials.

Dasgupta said he had come to the university at the invitation of the Vice Chancellor.

“It was not a party or political platform. It was a programme as part of a lecture series. Now if somebody wants to attack this, I will say it is a reflection of their mental thought process and shows they are not interested in a democratic discussion.

“Everybody has a democratic right to express his point of view. I had expected a good debate, and also wanted those opposed to the legislation to put forth their stand.

“The Vice Chancellor also wanted this.But that was not to be. You can see for yourself what is happening. I will only say the desire to have a monologue is nothing but Left fascism,” said the journalist-turned-politician.

Describing the happenings as “anarchy”, “failure of law and order” and “worrisome”, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar called up the state Director General of Police Virendra and asked him to take “swiftly, necessary stepes”.

“Talked to DG Police Virendra Kumar about serious situation of confinement of Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Swapan Dasgupta along with VC Viswa Bharati and many others for several hours, and urged him to take swiftly necessary steps. Such anarchy and failure of law and order is worrisome,” Dhankhar tweeted.

In another tweet, Dhankhar expressed “serious concern” over governance taking a “back seat” in the state.

“The incident is reflective of worsening situation of law and order in the State. It is of serious concern that Governance is taking a back seat. Time to take a serious look at this,” he said.

–IANS

ssp/vd