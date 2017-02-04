Swaraj India announces ‘three-tier’ candidate selection process

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Newly formed political party Swaraj India on Saturday announced its “three-tier” candidate selection process for the upcoming municipal corporation polls in Delhi.

The party said that prior membership is not an essential condition for candidature but being clean on the parameters of four C’s – crime, character, corruption and communal – are essential prerequisites.

Addressing a press conference here, the party’s National President Yogendra Yadav said all the prospective candidates of Swaraj India will go through a three-tier intense screening, selection and integrity process.

First, a five to seven member committee will screen all applications and shortlist names based on laid down parameters and local input.

Out of the selected names, the selection committee will then choose the final candidates for 272 wards.

Swaraj India has also constituted a six member “independent integrity committee” for a transparent selection process, Yadav said.

“Renowned RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj, who is in no way related to the party, has agreed to chair the committee.”

“Complaints against candidates will be investigated and dealt with by the integrity committee, whose decision will be final and non-negotiable,” he added.

A party statement said that this robust procedure will ensure that “clean and able” candidates are chosen to represent the people of Delhi.

Swaraj India mentor Professor Anand Kumar said the party will put special emphasis on passing greater political responsibility to youth and women.

Contesting its first ever election since its formation, the party plans to name candidates for all 272 seats of the three municipal corporations which go to polls in April.

–IANS

