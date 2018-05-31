Swaraj India delegation meets DDA chief on land pooling policy

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) A delegation of Swaraj India on Sunday met the Vice Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority Uday Pratap Singh concerning the delay in the implementation of the land pooling policy.

The delegation was assured that the policy will be implemented within a month and all the farmers will be able to take advantage of land pooling, irrespective of their landholding size, provided 70 per cent of the farmers agree in a cluster.

“Explaining the reasons for the delay in the land pooling policy, the DDA cited the Supreme Court’s order and assured that implementation of the policy will begin in the next four to five weeks,” said party’s State President Anupam who led the delegation of Delhi Dehat Morcha.

Delhi Dehat Morcha President Rajeev Yadav expressed concern over the 5 acre landholding limit being imposed by the policy, whereas “99 per cent of the farmers have a land holding of less than 5 acres”.

Swaraj India had submitted suggestions to the DDA on the land pooling policy with the signatures of over 5,000 farmers from rural Delhi in February.

While emphasizing the importance of ‘Master Plan 2021’ in the development of Delhi, Anupam demanded that the land pooling policy be made farmer-friendly and be implemented immediately.

–IANS

