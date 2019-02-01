India

Swaraj India leader attacked by two bikers (Lead, correcting headline)

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Swaraj India’s Vice President, Anupam, who leads a nationwide youth movement against unemployment, was assaulted in south Delhi on Friday night by two bike-borne assailants who attacked him with a sharp weapon injuring him, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred near a busy market in East of Kailash area where two unknown bike-borne assailants attacked Anupam.

“When Anupam resisted, one of them attacked him with a blade-like object. The assailants managed to escape with his mobile phone. He suffered a deep cut below his right eye,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

Anupam leads a nationwide youth movement ‘Yuva Hallabol’ against unemployment. He had called a youth summit on January 27, joining hands with over 60 youth representatives across the country against depleting job opportunities in the country and to expose corruption in recruitments.

“We have detained some suspects in the case after scanning the CCTV footages. We are interrogating them,” said Biswal.

