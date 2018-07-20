Swaraj India welcomes SC decision removing blanket ban on protests

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Swaraj India on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court decision removing the blanket ban on peaceful protests in central Delhi including Jantar Mantar.

The party’s Delhi state President Anupam said that the blanket ban imposed since last 10 months had made it difficult for common citizens, groups and organizations to make themselves heard to the government.

“It is a must for any democracy to have spaces in the capital city for collective expression of citizen’s demands, suggestions and grievances. Jantar Mantar has over the decades acted as a safety valve of our democracy where suffering citizens and organizations from all over the country have come and expressed themselves. Denial of this right was a blatantly undemocratic act,” he said.

“During the course of hearing in the court, our senior leader Prashant Bhushan, arguing the case, had pointed out that this blanket ban was undemocratic and violative of fundamental rights of citizens. The matter was being heard on a petition filed by Jansangathan, Majdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan. Court has asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to frame rules regarding to this effect within two months,” he said.

–IANS

sp/vd