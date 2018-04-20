Swedish DJ Avicii dead at 28

Muscat, April 20 (IANS) Swedish DJ Avicii was found dead here on Friday. He was 28.

The death of the artiste, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was confirmed by his publicist, reported billboard.com.A

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” his publicist Diana Baron said in a statement.

“He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday (April 20) afternoon local time. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given,” she said.

Avicii was nominated twice for a Grammy Award, once for his work on “Sunshine” with David Guetta in 2012 and once for his song “Levels” in 2013.

Some of the most famous songs of the electronic dance music superstar include “I could be the one”, “Wake me up”, “Waiting for Love”, “Without You” and “Lonely together”.

In 2016, Avicii had shocked his global fan base when he announced his retirement from live touring in an emotional letter he posted on his website.

Avicii had suffered from health problems for the past few years.

His journey with music began in his teens. He started producing when he was 16 and he started touring when he was 18.

–IANS

rb/vd