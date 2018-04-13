Swedish Leader of Opposition calls on Modi

Stockholm, April 17 (IANS) Sweden’s Leader of the Opposition Ulf Kristersson called on visiting Indian Prime Minister Narndra Modi here on Tuesday.

Kristersson, who heads the Moderate Party, and Modi “exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations between our two countries”, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

The meeting was held after the first ever India-Nordic Summit hosted by India and Sweden on the second and last day of Modi’s visit here.

Earlier in the day, Modi and his Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven held a bilateral summit following which India and Sweden signed a Joint Action Plan and Innovation Partnership for a Sustainable Future.

The Indian leader also held separate bilateral meetings with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Finland ahead of the India-Nordic Summit.

Modi arrived here on Monday evening on the first leg of his three-nation visit to Europe that will also see him going to Britain and Germany.

This is the first prime ministerial visit from India to Sweden in 30 years after the visit of then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1988.

–IANS

ab/vd