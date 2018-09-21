Swedish PM loses no-confidence vote

Stockholm, Sep 25 (IANS) Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven will step down following his defeat in a parliamentary no-confidence vote on Tuesday brought against him by the opposition.

Lofven received only 142 votes backing his continuity at the helm of the Swedish executive, while 204 lawmakers voted for his removal, reports Efe news.

He is set to continue leading his minority coalition government on an interim basis until the newly-constituted Riksdag (Sweden’s unicameral legislative) elects a new government.

In the general elections held two weeks ago, the centre-left bloc earned 144 seats, while an alliance of centre-right parties won 143.

The far-right, anti-immigration Sweden Democrats party obtained 62 seats, making it a key player when it comes to propping up a stable government, although both the left-leaning and conservative blocs have voiced their refusal to involve them in any deal.

Lofven, who came to power in 2014, said after the vote that he intended to work to form another government across the political divide, the BBC reported.

His opponent and new favourite for the premiership, Ulf Kristersson, said that a new government was needed – one with broad political support.

