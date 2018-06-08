Sweeper arrested for GSI officer’s murder

Kolkata, June 10 (IANS) A sweeper was arrested on Sunday for allegedly murdering a Geological Survey of India officer, who was found dead in her flat here a day back, police said.

The body of Shila Chowdhury, 56, was recovered from her flat in in south Kolkata’s Kasba area at around 5 p.m. on Saturday. The deceased had injury marks on the head.

A police officer said Chowdhury had apparently taken a loan of Rs 27,000 from sweeper Sambhu Koyal, but had not been returning it despite repeated persuasion from him.

“On Saturday, Koyal had gone to Chowdhury’s flat and asked for the money. This led to an altercation and at the heat of the moment, Koyal banged the victim’s head repeatedly against the wall, which proved fatal,” the officer said, claiming Koyal confessed to his crime during the interrogation.

To be doubly sure about her death, Koyal then smothered her with a pillow.

He then ransacked the room of the flat looking for the key to the almirah. On locating the key, he took out Rs 7,000 and fled.

“We will take him to the spot of the crime to ascertain whether his statements are true,” said an officer.

–IANS

ssp/vd