Sweetshop owners in Punjab ready for post-result bash

Chandigarh, May 22 (IANS) With a majority of exit polls predicting a victory for the Congress in Punjab in the Lok Sabha polls, sweetshop owners in the state are gearing up for celebrations on Thursday by preparing ‘laddoos’ for their political clients.

Prominent sweetmeat outlets in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar and Bathinda have been placed orders for ‘motichoor laddoos’ for the anticipated celebrations.

“We had received an order for 10,000 ‘laddoos’ from a prominent leader from Punjab. By late this evening we have to send them to Patiala,” a prominent sweetmeat seller based here told IANS.

The demand for garlands, musical bands and crackers has also shot up.

Durgesh Ghai, owner of a flower shop in Chandigarh’s Sector 34, said: “The demand for flowers, especially marigold, has gone up alarmingly high. Special orders have been placed both by the Congress and the BJP for bouquets and garlands.”

Likewise, the ‘dholis’ or drummers are much in demand at every celebration in Punjab. Most of the ‘dholis’ have been booked in advance.

“We were earlier hired by the candidates during the election campaign. We are not associated with any political party. Whichever wins, we will be invited and we will perform,” Ludhiana-based drummer Raja Majid told IANS.

The exit polls on news channels projected victory on eight to nine seats by the state’s ruling Congress, with the rest out of the total 13 parliamentary seats going to the Akali Dal-BJP combine.

–IANS

vg/kr