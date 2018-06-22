Sweltering heat continues in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, June 25 (IANS) Sweltering heat continued across Haryana and Punjab on Monday with most areas experiencing maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures hovered in the 40 to 44 degrees range, up to four degrees above average.

Hisar and Bhiwani towns in Haryana were the hottest at 43.7 degrees followed by Bhiwani at 42.7 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar city in neighbouring Punjab recorded a high of 40 degrees.

Ludhiana and Patiala cities recorded highs of 41.1 and 41.4 degrees respectively.

Chandigarh recorded a high of 39.8 degrees.

Met department officials said heat wave conditions would prevail over the region in the coming days followed by thundershowers at some places.

–IANS

js/vd