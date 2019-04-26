Swiggy, Subway response sought for charging bag fee

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) A consumer commission, here on Wednesday, issued a notice to online food delivery platform Swiggy and fast food restaurant chain Subway for charging around Rs 100 for a carry bag.

Few days back, a Chandigarh Consumer Commission ordered a footwear company to pay Rs 9,000 fine for charging Rs 3 from a customer for a paper bag to carry the shoebox.

Delhi State Consumer Redressal Commission President Arun Kumar Arya asked Swiggy and Subway to file responses on the complaint and listed the matter for further hearing on July 11.

Petitioner Krishna Kumar Sharma, an advocate, requested the commission to direct Swiggy and Subway to change the policy of illicit charges, which they have been exacting from customer through coercion.

Sharma told the court one of his clients had placed an order from Subway through Swiggy and was charged around Rs 100 in the name of bag fee. But the bag received by the complainant would not cost more than Rs 3-5, he added.

The advocate said Swiggy failed to give a satisfactory reply to the queries of his client and told him to contact its customer care. Swiggy, in its response through the customer care service, told the complainant the charges levied on the bag were as per their policy.

The advocate said the illicit charges of Swiggy and Subway had caused the complainant loss and injury.

Sharma also cited a order of the Chandigarh consumer commission, which had directed a footwear company to provide free carry bags to all customers who purchase articles from its shop and stop unfair trade practice of charging for carry bags.

