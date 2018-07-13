Swiss midfielder Shaqiri joins Liverpool

London, July 14 (IANS) English Premier League club Liverpool on Saturday announced the signing of Switzerland attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri for the upcoming season.

Shaqiri underwent a medical on Friday and was Liverpool’s third signing of the summer.

“I’m very happy to be here. It’s a huge club with big history, big players and a fantastic coach,” Shaqiri told Liverpool’s website adding: “So I’m really glad and happy to be here.

“As a player you always want to be on the biggest stage in football. A few years ago I wanted to come too but it didn’t happen. I’m really happy that now I’m finally here, he stated further.

“I want to improve myself too, I want to be with the best and I want to win titles. That’s what I’m here for.”

Shaqiri was with Stoke City and scored 15 goals in 92 appearances for the Potters, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Shaqiri scored a 90th-minute winner to give Switzerland a 2-1 victory over Serbia at the FIFA World Cup group stage game last month.

Shaqiri, an ethnic Albanian from Kosovo, was then the subject of a FIFA inquiry for celebrating by imitating the double-headed eagle displayed on Albania’s flag.

“I know him well from his time in Switzerland and especially Germany — I have been a long-time admirer,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

“But the added bonus now is that he knows the Premier League and what it takes to perform in this uniquely intense environment. He also did really well at the World Cup — so he comes to us full of belief and confidence,” he added.

Shaqiri started with FC Basel and joined Bayern Munich in 2012. He spent two and a half years with the German Bundesliga giants before a six-month spell with Inter Milan.

He won league titles in Switzerland and Germany plus the Champions League with Bayern in 2013.

–IANS

dm/kk/vm