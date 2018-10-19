Switzerland-based entrepreneur couple set up quality dairy unit in Jaipur

Jaipur, Oct 25 (IANS) India is said to be the largest milk producer in the world, yet it lacks quality processing. On Wednesday, a company

run by Switzerland-based scientist and entrepreneur Rajendra Kumar Joshi and his wife Ursula Joshi said they are launching a dairy processing unit in Jaipur’s Mahindra World City to provide the finest quality of milk products matching the international standards.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Rajendra Kumar Joshi, Founder, RUJ Group, said, “India leads in milk production followed by the US, China, Pakistan and Brazil. It contributes about 20% of milk produced worldwide. Yet, India lacks quality in processing milk unlike in Switzerland where technology ensures zero-hand-touch processing to rule out contamination.”

He said their Rufil brand will ensure the quality matches with Swiss standards.

Around 200 farmers spread across seven Bulk Milk Cooler (BMC) collection centres work for Rufil. Experts on feed nutrition for cattle run sessions on better farm management practices, making farmers aware about the importance of clean and hygienic milk production for the benefit of the consumers.

According to Joshi, Rufil will ensure direct and indirect employment for around 250 people who would link up with 100 agencies in a network of about 1,200 farmers. It wil1 have 1,500 retailers in the next three years.

Abhishek Joshi, MD, Rufil said, “We are following stringent quality checks and R&D to constantly improve our products and systems. We believe the Indian dairy industry is not quite focused on products apart from the conventional milk, and basic dairy products. We are environmentally very conscious in adopting processes and technologies.”

Currently producing milk (full cream, toned and double toned), Rufil plans to cover Rajasthan by 2019. It later plans to diversify in yogurts, ice cream and other dairy products.

–IANS

arc/prs