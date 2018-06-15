Switzerland coach respects Brazil, but plans to beat Canarinho

Rostov (Russia), June 16 (IANS) Switzerland’s coach Vladimir Petkovic said Saturday that he had deep respect for Brazil, but was looking forward to defeating the Brazilian football team in their 2018 World Cup opener in Russia.

At a press conference ahead of Sunday’s match, the Bosnian-Herzegovinian coach stressed that he respects the fact that Brazil has greatly developed over the past four years, reports Efe.

At the same time, Petkovic pointed out that Switzerland’s Die Nati team has also taken significant steps toward progress on the pitch over the past 15 years.

While Petkovic praised Canarinho, he stressed that his squad would seek to win the game, though the coach accepted that a draw would be a good result against a powerhouse like Brazil.

Die Nati’s captain Stephan Lichtsteiner shared the coach’s view, acknowledging that his teammates were aware that Brazil is the clear favourite to win the game and top the group.

Yet, Lichtsteiner said that Die Nati is a team that can surprise opponents.

Switzerland competes in Group E in Russia along with Brazil, Costa Rica and Serbia.

–IANS

tri/bg