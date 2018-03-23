Switzerland rout Panama 6-0 in friendly tie

Lucerne (Switzerland), March 28 (IANS) Panama fell 0-6 to Switzerland in a friendly match just 83 days before the Central Americans will make their football World Cup debut in Russia.

After a respectable performance last week in a 0-1 loss to Denmark, the Panamanians unravelled against the Swiss, who are preparing for their 11th World Cup appearance, reports Efe.

Blerim Dzemaili started the party for Switzerland, scoring in the 22nd minute. The second goal came in the 31st, when Granit Xhaka converted a penalty after Panama captain Roman Torres brought him down in the box.

The hosts’ lead grew to 3-0 in the 33rd minute with a goal by Breel Embolo, and Steven Zuber made it 4-0 six minutes later.

Switzerland remained on the attack in the second half, relaxing only after Fabian Frei netted goal No. 6 of the night in the 68th minute. Josip Drmic had the fifth goal, a strike in the 49th minute.

Panama’s opening match of the World Cup is set for June 18 in Sochi, where they will face Belgium in Group G, which also includes England and Tunisia.

The Swiss are in Group E, together with Brazil, Costa Rica and Serbia.

