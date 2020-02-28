Swwapnil Joshi excited about his digital debut show ‘Samantar’

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actor Swwapnil Joshi is all set to make his debut in the web space with the show, “Samantar”.

“I have been saying no to web series since the last two years, and on and off, a lot of content has come my way during this time. I wanted to wait because I believe your first look/impression matters the most in the long run. There are many advantages of the web space: there is no censorship and the stories are as realistic as they can get. I was looking at a script that justifies all these parameters and all the same, gives me a heroic entry in the web space. When Samantar was offered to me, I thought that it is ticking all the right boxes,” he said.

“Samantar”, a thriller, will soon stream on MX Player.

