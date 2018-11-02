Sydney flight delayed over power outage

Sydney, Nov 8 (IANS) Passengers of Australian airline Qantas were hit by a power outage here in the New South Wales capital on Thursday morning.

There were hour-long delays at the T3 departure terminal, Xinhua news agency reported.

Check-in and bag-drop systems were affected, and passenger lines went up to 200 metres, the Nine News channel said.

A spokesperson for the airline told the media at noon that power was partially restored.

Airport authorities said they were investigating the incident.

Sydney airport is the country’s busiest air hub, handling 43.3 million passengers in 2017 alone.

–IANS

