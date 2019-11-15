Sydney to host World Pride 2023

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANSlife) Australias New South Wales saw a massive 4.4 million international tourists and 37.2 million domestic overnight visitors in the year ending June 2019. It’s no surprise then that the region will be awash in the rainbow colours during WorldPride 2023.

The region’s capital Sydney was selected as the host city for this marquee international LGBTQI pride event.

WorldPride 2023 is expected to attract one million visitors to the city and can generate an economic footprint in excess of $664 million, Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said.

“This incredible event… coincides with the 45th anniversary of the first Mardi Gras Parade and the 50th Anniversary of the first Australian Gay Pride Week. This event will attract thousands of international visitors and put Sydney on the world map as a truly inclusive and united global city,” Minister for Arts Don Harwin said.

Sydney, a truly cosmopolitan city with an amazing harbour, delicious food and beverage, world-class transport and a proud history of celebrating diversity, will host this global event. It was selected as the winner by members of InterPride, the international association of pride organizations..

The inaugural WorldPride was held in Rome in 2000. Cities which have hosted WorldPride since 2000 include Jerusalem, London, Toronto and Madrid.

