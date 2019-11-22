Syed Modi tourney: Srikanth, Praneeth, Prannoy in 2nd round

Lucknow, Nov 27 (IANS) Kidambi Srikanth, B. Sai Praneeth and H.S. Prannoy reached the second round of the men’s singles event in the Syed Modi International Badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Srikanth beat Russia’s Vladimir Malkov in straight games (21-12, 21-11) in his 36-minute opening round clash to set up a second-round clash with fellow Indian Parupalli Kashyap, who got a walkover from Frenchman Lucas Corvee.

Meanwhile, Sai Praneeth defeated Malaysia’s Iskandar Zulkarnain 21-16, 22-20 to set up a clash against Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

Prannoy beat China’s Li Shi Feng 18-21, 22-20, 21-13. He will face eight seed Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei next.

Among other Indians, 18-year-old Lakshya Sen also got a walkover after French shuttler Thomas Rouxel withdrew from the competition. Sourabh Verma and Ajay Jayram also entered the second round of the men’s singles.

In-form pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, however, lost 12-21, 21-23 to China’s Di Zi Jian and Wang Chang.

In the women’s section, Assamese shuttler Ashmita Chaliha made it to the second round after beating compatriot Vrushali Gummadi 21-16, 21-16. She will next play against Kim Hyo Min of Korea.

In doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy entered the second round after beating Hong Kong pair of NG Tsz Yau and Yuen Sin Ying 21-13, 16-21, 21-19.

The Indian duo will next play against the English pair of Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith.

In other results, Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain defeated Bulgaria’s Linda Zetchiri 21-16, 21-11 to set up a clash against Korea’s Sim Yu Jin.

–IANS

dm/vd