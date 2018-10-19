Synechron launches AI Data Science accelerators for BFSI sector

Bengaluru, Oct 22 (IANS) Global financial services consulting and technology services provider Synechron on Monday launched its AI Data Science accelerators for financial services, banking and insurance (BFSI) firms.

The programme is designed to help financial services and insurance firms solve complex business challenges by discovering meaningful relationships between events that impact one another (correlation) and cause a future event to happen (causation), New York-based Synechron said in a statement.

The accelerators allow financial firms to address business challenges related to investment research generation, predicting the next best action to take with a wealth management client, high-priority customer complaints, and better predicting credit risk related to mortgage lending.

“Our Data Science accelerators provide a powerful causation platform and business-driven use cases for four very complex financial services challenges,” said Faisal Husain, Co-founder and CEO of Synechron.

The accelerators combine natural language processing (NLP), deep learning algorithms and Data Science to solve the complex business challenges.

This is the fifth accelerator programme Synechron has launched in the last two years through its Financial Innovation Labs (FinLabs), which are operating in 11 key global financial markets including in three Indian cities – Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

