Syrian air defences confront Israeli attack near Damascus airport
Damascus, Sep 16 (IANS) Syria’s air defences responded to an Israeli attack near the international airport of the capital Damascus on Saturday evening, state TV reported.
The air defences intercepted several missiles targeting the Damascus airport, said the report, citing a military statement.
The attack is the latest in a string of Israeli missile strikes that targeted Syrian military bases during the protracted war in the country.
