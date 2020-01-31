Syrian army captures key Saraqeb city in Idlib

Damascus, Feb 6 (IANS) The Syrian army stormed and captured the key city of Saraqeb, the latest in a string of victories the army scored in the northwestern province of Idlib, a war monitor reported.

The Syrian army on Wednesday stormed the city following the withdrawal of the rebel groups, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Xinhua news agency reported.

The army is combing through the city, the Britain-based monitor added.

The victory comes days after the Syrian forces captured the city of Maarat al-Numan in the southern countryside of Idlib, which was the first big achievement toward securing the main Damascus-Aleppo highway.

For weeks, the Syrian army has been fighting the rebels in the countryside of Idlib and Aleppo to secure the main highway linking Hama Province in central Syria with Aleppo.

This highway connects with the Damascus-Hama highway.

