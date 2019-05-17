Syria’s air defences intercept Israeli attack

Damascus, May 18 (IANS) The Syrian air defences have intercepted “luminous objects” coming from Israel, the media reported.

The report by Syria’s state TV is yet to give details on the nature of the “objects”, according to Xinhua news agency.

The Syrian Army said that the air defences on Friday were triggered by “enemy targets” coming from the direction of the southern province of Quneitra.

Meanwhile, people in the capital heard explosions reverberating across the capital in the evening.

If confirmed to be an attack, it would not be the first Israeli missile attack to target Syrian sites.

Israel has repeatedly targeted Syrian sites on the pretext that it was targeting sites belonging to Iran-backed militia such as the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

–IANS

pgh/