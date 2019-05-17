T20 style bikers rally begins in Bengaluru on Sunday

Bengaluru, May 18 (IANS) The introductory edition of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship (2W) 2019 gets underway here on Sunday with over 120 top bikers from different parts of the country set to compete in the new format.

The meet will see competitors go full throttle across a stretch of 6.2 treacherous kilometres in their quest for glory. Bengaluru’s top duo of Vishwas and Yuva Kumar, Pune’s Jatin Kumar and Mumbai’s Badal Doshi will be the key racers.

In its first year, the championship will see six rounds with Chennai, Mangalore, Pune and Goa being the other venues. Bengaluru will host the opening and final rounds.

A total of eight championship classes are up for grabs, including Group A up to 800cc, Group B up to 1300cc, Group B 131cc to 165cc, Group B 166cc to 260cc, Group B 261cc to 400cc, Ladies Class up to 260cc, Scooter Class and Bullet Class.

–IANS

dm/arm