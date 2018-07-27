Taapsee Pannu comes out with personal app on birthday

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) On her birthday on Wednesday, actress Taapsee Pannu has come out with her own mobile application. She says she is looking forward to connecting with some genuine people and not fake accounts.

She came out with the Taapsee Pannu official App in collaboration with New York-based tech firm EscapeX, read a statement.

“It wasn’t really on my to-do list when Escapex approached me and asked if I will be interested in getting an app made for myself. Delving further in it, I realised it’s probably an exclusive way of connecting with people who really wish to see the real me,” Taapsee said.

“I get this question many times from people that what kind of a person am I in real, so I thought this will be a nice way for people to connect with me as an individual. Looking forward to connecting with some genuine people and not fake accounts, unlike on social media,” she added.

The app will be hosted with regularly published never seen before videos and photos of various parts of her life.

Taapsee, who was seen as a national hockey player in “Soorma”, will be hosting a contest to give away the jersey she wore while shooting for the film. She will be choosing fans who apply for the contest through her app and will send the jersey to one lucky fan.

She said: “This has been in my head since I began shooting for ‘Soorma’ and I am glad it is coming to fruition now. I am looking for honest, passionate and interesting submissions.”

Escapex CEO Shamik Talukder: “Through the use of technology, we are enabling celebrities to move to their own platform and control engagement, reach, content, monetisation of content and help monetise their brand through mobile-commerce.

“The fans of Taapsee will savour getting up close and personal with Taapsee on the app.”

–IANS

