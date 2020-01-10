Taapsee Pannu: Glad I made an impact

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu, who recently won awards for her films ‘Game Over’ and ‘Sandh Ki Aankh’, says she is glad she could make an impact on the minds of the audiences with her projects.

Last year, Taapsee featured in ‘Badla’, ‘Game Over’, ‘Mission Mangal’ and ‘Saand Ki Aankh’.

She recently won best actress award for ‘Game Over’ (in Tamil) instituted by Ananda Vikatan and best actress award in Bollywood at Star Screen Awards for ‘Sandh Ki Aankh’.

Along with Bollywood, Taapsee makes it a point to do at least one movie down South.

“It’s heartening to see audiences and jury across languages believing that I am worthy of this honour,” Taapsee said.

“I have always maintained that awards are very subjective and it’s not really an ultimate mark of how good one is. But the reason I feel like celebrating this is that I have finally achieved a feat in the same year and that I could make an impact in both Hindi as well as in southern states. This will make 2019 the most special year in my career,” she added.

In 2020, she will be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Thappad’ and ‘Rashmi Rocket’. She will also be seen in murder mystery, ‘Haseen Dillruba’.

–IANS

